ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

