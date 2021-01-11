ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s current price.

WISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.