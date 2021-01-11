ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

