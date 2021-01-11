ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

