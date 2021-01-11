ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.