ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

