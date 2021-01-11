ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

