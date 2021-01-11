ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.