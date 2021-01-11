ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

WISH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 128,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,494. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

