ContextLogic’s (WISH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

ContextLogic stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

