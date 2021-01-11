ContextLogic’s (WISH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.
ContextLogic stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
ContextLogic Company Profile
