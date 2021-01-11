CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001952 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $26,844.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

