Contrasting Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) & Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.61 $43.54 million $1.35 3.19 Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 17.02 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Berry Petroleum and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 1 3 1 0 2.00 Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

