Contrasting Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.45%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 47.11 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.88 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,595.32 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats MeiraGTx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

