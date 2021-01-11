Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 1.72 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.49 $431.13 million $4.53 33.51

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.94%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

Match Group beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of December 7, 2020, it provided its services through 50 locations in 25 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

