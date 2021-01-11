Contrasting Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sony shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integrated Media Technology and Sony, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony 0 2 2 1 2.80

Sony has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Sony’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sony is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and Sony’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 16.28 -$10.88 million N/A N/A Sony $75.99 billion 1.67 $5.36 billion $4.24 24.53

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and Sony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A Sony 8.00% 13.78% 2.91%

Summary

Sony beats Integrated Media Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. It has collaboration with The UNOPS. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.