Contrasting uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group N/A N/A N/A Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49%

9.6% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for uCloudlink Group and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $158.38 million 1.88 $5.21 million N/A N/A Remark $5.02 million 44.20 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -4.29

uCloudlink Group has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Summary

Remark beats uCloudlink Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, and provide integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, company, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

