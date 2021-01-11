Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Trading Down 1.4%

Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.67). Approximately 2,103,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,584,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.60 ($2.71).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

