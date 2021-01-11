Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.68

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 569239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

