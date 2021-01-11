Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.61

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 9727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $719.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 316,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

