Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.92.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.