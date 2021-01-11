Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wolfe Research

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.