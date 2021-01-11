Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.12.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.99 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

