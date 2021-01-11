Cormark Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) stock opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.27. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

