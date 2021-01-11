CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Down 5.2%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.32. 544,869 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 475,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get CorMedix alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CorMedix by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.