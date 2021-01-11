Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 134,860 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,505,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.