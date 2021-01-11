Cornichon (CORN) One Day Volume Hits $5,964.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $5,964.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

