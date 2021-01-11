Cornichon (CORN) One Day Volume Hits $5,964.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $5,964.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

