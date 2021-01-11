Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 5.3%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 43,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 19,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$37.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

