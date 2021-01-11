Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,980. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

