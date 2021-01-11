Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

