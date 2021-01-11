Costco Wholesale (COST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $347.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $328.00 to $344.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $328.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $422.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $369.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

