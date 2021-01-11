CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $139,658.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

