Counos X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.45 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,711,059 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

Counos X Coin Trading

