CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.96

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 2212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

