CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.50

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 544323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.75 ($1.79).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The company has a market capitalization of £91.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.