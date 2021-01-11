Craig Hallum Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $48.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

