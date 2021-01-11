Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0011

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $48,528.08 and approximately $247.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,595.51 or 0.99696680 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00356226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00481916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00145021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002152 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

