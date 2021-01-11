Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,715 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,802.80 ($23.55).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,399.40 ($18.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,135.01. The stock has a market cap of £51.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,309 ($30.17).

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.