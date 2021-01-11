Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$30.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB increased their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.41.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,546. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

