Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $342.10 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $342.10 million and $6.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,744 coins and its circulating supply is 538,898,309 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

