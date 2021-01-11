CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 4.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 2,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of 117.56 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

