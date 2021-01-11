Credits Price Down 17.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $99,030.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.