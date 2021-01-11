Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

CPG opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

