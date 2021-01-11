Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF opened at $11.24 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.