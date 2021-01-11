Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.37. 677,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 682,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

