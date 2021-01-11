CRH (CRH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CRH (NYSE: CRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

12/25/2020 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/30/2020 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

11/25/2020 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2020 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2020 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/18/2020 – CRH is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRH traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,777. CRH plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

