Critical Analysis: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) versus Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78% Organovo N/A -54.41% -49.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone Oncology and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.83%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Organovo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 45.91 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -1.89 Organovo $2.20 million 39.11 -$18.71 million N/A N/A

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Organovo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/2 clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases; and NovoTissues liver product using cells from a liver donor and cells from an umbilical cord donor. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

