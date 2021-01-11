Critical Contrast: Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Akers Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 238.58 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 12.84 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akers Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Akers Biosciences N/A -87.42% -73.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for StageZero Life Sciences and Akers Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Akers Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc. focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

