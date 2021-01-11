Critical Contrast: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) vs. Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.95 -$83.60 million $0.05 217.10 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -31.13% -7.15% -5.19% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Subsea 7 and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations for oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 5 chartered vessels and 91 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

