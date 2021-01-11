Critical Review: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CONMED and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million 3.38 $28.62 million $2.64 42.77 InMode $156.36 million 10.27 $61.15 million $1.60 31.39

InMode has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75% InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CONMED and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 2 4 0 2.67 InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $94.60, suggesting a potential downside of 16.21%. InMode has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than CONMED.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats CONMED on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

